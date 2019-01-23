Arthur Blank isn’t concerned about Super Bowl security

Getty Images

With the federal government shut down and no apparently easy way for Congress to give the President a non-victory that can be characterized as a victory, concerns have emerged regarding security in and around the Super Bowl. Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who is hosting the Super Bowl, isn’t concerned about that.

Appearing on CBS This Morning, Blank said that the government shutdown won’t affect security at the game because “all the funding for the event has been in place for a couple of years now.”

That doesn’t address all concerns, especially in light of the thousands of travelers who will be flying into and out of the Atlanta airport.

“We are a little concerned about TSA, but we’ve been assured by them that they’re going to move 120 additional officers to Atlanta, so I think the experience will be fine,” Blank said, via SportsBusiness Daily.

It’s unclear how TSA, with no funding, will be able to fund the transport 120 extra officers to Atlanta. It should be more clear that those folks won’t be happy with the notion of having to show up and work for free (again) while away from home.

In this age of reality-TV-turned-reality, thousands have now been unwillingly pulled through the looking glass and made to play the role of extras in a 24/7 drama. Not nearly enough people seem to be bothered by it. And the media generally isn’t doing nearly enough to speak loudly and clearly on behalf of the majority of Americans who want this sad, pathetic, not-so-great chapter of our history to end.