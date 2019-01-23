Bill Belichick highlights double covering Tyreek Hill as key to Patriots’ win

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Chiefs receiver and returner Tyreek Hill presented a unique challenge. The Patriots rose to that challenge.

Hill caught just one pass in the AFC Championship Game, and his only punt return went for a loss of 11 yards, and Belichick said in a video for the Patriots’ website that containing Hill was a key to the win.

Belichick showed a sack of Patrick Mahomes that he said was successful in part because they doubled Hill.

“The first third down play of the game we double cover Hill,” Belichick said. “Mahomes is trying to throw the ball in this general area and there’s the double coverage on Hill. That gives our rush an opportunity to get there.”

On another sack, which took the Chiefs out of field goal range, Belichick credited safety Devin McCourty for being the second player on Hill, taking Mahomes’ first option away.

“Another double coverage play here on Hill, a similar play,” Belichick said. “The coverage here is really good, nobody’s really open, Devin’s over the top on Hill, so as Mahomes tries to extend the play and get out, Trey Flowers is able to make the play from the back side. I think that saved us a sure three points.”

When the Patriots punted, containing Hill was also important, and Belichick credited Matthew Slater and Jonathan Jones for the punt coverage.

“This is Slater coming down, breaking down and making the coverage on Hill. This is a real good job by Jon Jones coming down on the back side and being ready to prevent Hill from coming back up the field,” Belichick said. “A real good play there on the punt coverage to back the Chiefs up.”

Keeping Hill in check was the top priority in the Patriots’ game plan, and it worked. In the second half the Chiefs were able to make some adjustments and move the ball more effectively with players other than Hill, but Hill, who averaged 115 all-purpose yards per game during the regular season, had just 30 all-purpose yards against the Patriots.