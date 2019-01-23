Bill Belichick highlights double covering Tyreek Hill as key to Patriots’ win

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2019, 1:27 PM EST
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Chiefs receiver and returner Tyreek Hill presented a unique challenge. The Patriots rose to that challenge.

Hill caught just one pass in the AFC Championship Game, and his only punt return went for a loss of 11 yards, and Belichick said in a video for the Patriots’ website that containing Hill was a key to the win.

Belichick showed a sack of Patrick Mahomes that he said was successful in part because they doubled Hill.

“The first third down play of the game we double cover Hill,” Belichick said. “Mahomes is trying to throw the ball in this general area and there’s the double coverage on Hill. That gives our rush an opportunity to get there.”

On another sack, which took the Chiefs out of field goal range, Belichick credited safety Devin McCourty for being the second player on Hill, taking Mahomes’ first option away.

“Another double coverage play here on Hill, a similar play,” Belichick said. “The coverage here is really good, nobody’s really open, Devin’s over the top on Hill, so as Mahomes tries to extend the play and get out, Trey Flowers is able to make the play from the back side. I think that saved us a sure three points.”

When the Patriots punted, containing Hill was also important, and Belichick credited Matthew Slater and Jonathan Jones for the punt coverage.

“This is Slater coming down, breaking down and making the coverage on Hill. This is a real good job by Jon Jones coming down on the back side and being ready to prevent Hill from coming back up the field,” Belichick said. “A real good play there on the punt coverage to back the Chiefs up.”

Keeping Hill in check was the top priority in the Patriots’ game plan, and it worked. In the second half the Chiefs were able to make some adjustments and move the ball more effectively with players other than Hill, but Hill, who averaged 115 all-purpose yards per game during the regular season, had just 30 all-purpose yards against the Patriots.

27 responses to “Bill Belichick highlights double covering Tyreek Hill as key to Patriots’ win

  6. but its reid’s job to design plays to get him open, or at least looks. everyone knows by now that belichik always takes away what he perceives as the other team’s best weapon. any reid must know this. how come nothing was installed to combat it?

  8. I mean, if Dee Ford isn’t 6″ over the line it doesn’t matter. There were lots of factors in this game, that was a small one considering Mahomes shredded that D in the 2nd half anyway.

  10. superpatriotsfan says:
    January 23, 2019 at 1:34 pm
    That and the Chiefs defense were atrocious. GENIUS Move by Belichick!

    What does the Chief Defense have anything to do with the Patriots options for covering Hill.
    BTW, doubling Hill swasn’t anything new. The Patriots players just did it well.

  11. Hopefully the L.A. Rams take care of Cheater Nation in less than 2 weeks. Their whole dynasty started with one of the worst calls in sports history with the no-tuck rule. The Oakland Raiders got jobbed just like the New Orleans Saints did a few days ago. Then of course you have Spygate and Deflategate. This team is notorious for their cheating. It’s a shame because they’d still be a great team if they played on a level playing field but they don’t. So I can see why a lot of people don’t like the New England Patriots. Not to mention two of their best players have been suspended the last two years, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. They just have a cheating culture there. How can anyone respect that?

  14. I think the key was the ref calling a neutral zone penalty…if not for a few inches we are looking at Gronk’s last game, Brady with 3 int’s and a 66.8 passer rating. Funny how a few inches can change everything.

  19. Pats D was good the 1st half, but they gave up 31 in the second half. Wonder if BB’s defense has ever given up that much in a half.

  20. savethebs says:
    January 23, 2019 at 1:44 pm
    I mean, if Dee Ford isn’t 6″ over the line it doesn’t matter. There were lots of factors in this game, that was a small one considering Mahomes shredded that D in the 2nd half anyway.
    ___________________________________

    Another factor was that Brady shredded the Chiefs D in the 4th quarter a little bit more than Mahomes did to the Pats. Maybe if the Chiefs took away Brady’s top weapon (Edelman) he wouldn’t have caught 3 of those very critical 3rd down passes in the 4th and there would be a different final score. But they didn’t…

  22. If only they had a good running game. The Patriots rushed for 176 yards, vs KC’s 41 yards. KCs lack of running really helped Belichicks game plan.

  24. Just to keep the facts clear, Dee Ford was way more than 6 inches offsides. Also it doesn’t seem mentioned much here, but the Patriots also had a fumble recovery erased on a call that was no where near the play.

  25. Yup….Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of a lot of big plays for the Chiefs offense all year.

    Belichick likes to take away from your offense what you like to do most.

  26. Like him or hate him, Belichick is indisputably one of the greatest coaches of all time. I would have added that it didn’t take a genius to figure out to double team your opponent’s best receiver — but then again, I look over to KC and their defense coordinator never quite figured out that he should put a second man on Edelman. That decision cost KC a Super Bowl visit and the coordinator his job.

