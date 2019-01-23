Bills happy to be out of QB market

Getty Images

The Bills traded up to draft Josh Allen in the first round last year and the rookie became their No. 1 quarterback before the first game of the season was over.

They also re-signed backups Matt Barkley and Derek Anderson after adding them to the roster during the season, so it’s fair to say that quarterback isn’t a top priority on their offseason shopping list. Speaking from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, General Manager Brandon Beane said he prefers being in this position to the one he was in last year.

“It’s better,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “It’s a stressful thing to do and go through — just the uncertainty. Last year we were sitting here at 21 and 22, and you’re going, ‘man there are some good guys out there, but how do you get up in the top ten and how far do you have to go.’ It’s weird — this year we’re in the top ten and we don’t need to be. It’s funny how it all works out. It’s nice to be able to focus a little bit more of our energy on all the positions.”

People can argue about whether the Bills really “don’t need to be” drafting that high after finishing 6-10 last season and Allen’s future could go any number of directions in the coming years, but neither of those things seem to be causing the team’s top decision maker any anxiety this winter.