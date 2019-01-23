Bills happy to be out of QB market

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2019, 7:26 AM EST
The Bills traded up to draft Josh Allen in the first round last year and the rookie became their No. 1 quarterback before the first game of the season was over.

They also re-signed backups Matt Barkley and Derek Anderson after adding them to the roster during the season, so it’s fair to say that quarterback isn’t a top priority on their offseason shopping list. Speaking from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, General Manager Brandon Beane said he prefers being in this position to the one he was in last year.

“It’s better,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “It’s a stressful thing to do and go through — just the uncertainty. Last year we were sitting here at 21 and 22, and you’re going, ‘man there are some good guys out there, but how do you get up in the top ten and how far do you have to go.’ It’s weird — this year we’re in the top ten and we don’t need to be. It’s funny how it all works out. It’s nice to be able to focus a little bit more of our energy on all the positions.”

People can argue about whether the Bills really “don’t need to be” drafting that high after finishing 6-10 last season and Allen’s future could go any number of directions in the coming years, but neither of those things seem to be causing the team’s top decision maker any anxiety this winter.

  2. He looked really solid- definitely some optimism about Allen. That could easily be a result of not having anything resembling a franchise QB since 1995 though. Wouldn’t mind them grabbing someone late round.

  3. Never in the history of the NFL has there ever been a fanbase as delusional as the Bills have and the fanbase dictates to management what they should do, not good.

    Allen and the Bills had the 31st ranked passing game and other than his running ability, he looked completely lost.

    Keep dreaming though and keep losing.

  7. Hopefully for Bills fans sake the kid learns how to read defenses and starts keeping his eyes downfield when he’s scrambling. Because if not then yikes. He led the league in uncatchable passes with the 31st ranked passing offense and looked pretty overmatched against good defenses which isn’t all his fault but a lot of the things he does won’t cut it for more than year because in case you didn’t watch the playoffs, it’s imperative that Allen develops as a passer.

  9. The Bills are a pretty talented team, especially on defense. They overperformed last year which hurt their rebuilding some, and this year they crashed back to earth but it’s not like they went backwards. This year will be the year where it’ll be seen whether or not the work put in is doing anything.

  10. Seems now young QBs can get by earlier in their careers by relying more on the physical traits vs the mental. Not sure when this took hold league wide but i imagine somewhere along the time newton was drafted. Allen did pretty well considering he had nothing around him, I don’t think mayfield would have looked as good as allen on this team

