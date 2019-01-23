Brady has 12 postseason game-winning drives, double any other QB

Getty Images

In the AFC Championship Game, Tom Brady drove the Patriots down the field for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. It felt inevitable because he’s done it so many times before.

Sunday in Kansas City was the 12th time Brady has led the Patriots on a game-winning drive in the postseason: Brady has led a game-winning drive in all five of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins, four times in the AFC Championship Game, and three times in the divisional round of the playoffs. That’s not just the most in NFL history, it’s double any other quarterback in NFL history.

John Elway led the Broncos on six postseason game-winning drives, which is the second-most in NFL history. Tied for third are Joe Montana and Eli Manning, who led five postseason game-winning drives each. Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Dan Marino and Terry Bradshaw have four apiece. Kurt Warner, Ken Stabler, Dan Fouts and Drew Brees have three apiece. No one else has more than two.

If the Rams take a lead late in the fourth quarter on Super Bowl Sunday, it will be hard not to think Brady has them right where he wants them.