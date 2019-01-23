Brady has 12 postseason game-winning drives, double any other QB

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2019, 6:10 PM EST
In the AFC Championship Game, Tom Brady drove the Patriots down the field for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. It felt inevitable because he’s done it so many times before.

Sunday in Kansas City was the 12th time Brady has led the Patriots on a game-winning drive in the postseason: Brady has led a game-winning drive in all five of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins, four times in the AFC Championship Game, and three times in the divisional round of the playoffs. That’s not just the most in NFL history, it’s double any other quarterback in NFL history.

John Elway led the Broncos on six postseason game-winning drives, which is the second-most in NFL history. Tied for third are Joe Montana and Eli Manning, who led five postseason game-winning drives each. Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Dan Marino and Terry Bradshaw have four apiece. Kurt Warner, Ken Stabler, Dan Fouts and Drew Brees have three apiece. No one else has more than two.

If the Rams take a lead late in the fourth quarter on Super Bowl Sunday, it will be hard not to think Brady has them right where he wants them.

  4. but but but joe montana. hopefully you all will just realize at this point if you dont recognize tom brady as the GOAT quarterback, you are just an unreasonable person.

  6. Brady is the goat but what Elway did was impressive considering he had a stiff old school coach, Sammy Winder as his RB and three midget amigos as his WR’s for most of his career.

  7. Except for QB, the Rams have better overall talent than the Patriots, on both offense and defense. The bookies and casinos favored LA, but a massive inflow of dumb money changed the odds in favor of New England.

    The Rams are the better team. If Brady and Belichick can keep it close, I’ll give them the edge, but I expect LA to lead by two scores in the closing minute.

  9. But…but…but…referees…system QB…OT rules suck…AFCE sucks…pick whichever excuse you want to use, at the end of the day you can’t logically argue against this stat. Either love him or hate, he’s nails when his team is down in the 4th qtr.

  11. terripet says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:17 pm
    Just remember a team with a losing road record has never won a super bowl

    the 2010 packers say hello

  12. terripet says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:17 pm
    Just remember a team with a losing road record has never won a super bowl
    The 2010 Packers say you are wrong…again.
    No doubt Brady’s impressive 12 come from behind post season wins are a result of playing in the AFCE as well. (sigh)

  14. Just remember a team with a losing road record has never won a super bowl

    You attempting to predict outcomes makes us giddy with excitement.

    You’d think it would matter that the one to do it could be the best that ever played? You think the Patriots are the same squad that lost some of those games early in the season? Are they ever?

    If you’ve paid attention even a little in the last 20 years….

  18. The Saints were close to a game winning drive this past weekend. Couldn’t pull it off though, too bad!!!!!!!!

  19. Michael Edits says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:33 pm
    If Brady loses one more Super Bowl, he’ll tie my all-time favorite QB, Jim Kelly. Ridiculous, isn’t it?
    Brady has now MORE than doubled up Kelly’s 4 Super Bowl appearances.
    Ridiculous, isn’t it?

  21. zonkerharris213 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:17 pm
    Except for QB, the Rams have better overall talent than the Patriots, on both offense and defense. The bookies and casinos favored LA, but a massive inflow of dumb money changed the odds in favor of New England.

    The Rams are the better team. If Brady and Belichick can keep it close, I’ll give them the edge, but I expect LA to lead by two scores in the closing minute.

    Yeah EVERYONE said the exact same thing about the chargers

  22. @Michael Edits says:
    If Brady loses one more Super Bowl, he’ll tie my all-time favorite QB, Jim Kelly. Ridiculous, isn’t it?
    And if he wins one more he will have beaten all teams but one, Steelers, with 6.
    Truly Ridiculous

  23. Take a good look at Brady because we’re starting to talk about the draft already. In fact, look at the two QB’s in the super bowl. Are they superb athletes? Not really. Are they runners? No. Are they accurate passers? Yes. Are they smart? Yes. Ok, hold on to those thoughts through the draft. Can you do that? No. Everyone’s going to talk about the athletic guys.

  27. Let’s see, Buf, Mia, NYJ plus 1 equals SEVEN regular season byes each year! That’s why after this game they will be only one game over .500 in super bowls, in Brady’s career.

  28. “Brady is the goat but what Elway did was impressive considering he had a stiff old school coach, Sammy Winder as his RB and three midget amigos as his WR’s for most of his career”

    Alright, he literally said that Brady is GOAT. All he said is that Elway was impressive. How do you downvote this.

  31. terripet says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:17 pm
    Just remember a team with a losing road record has never won a super bowl

    Stats like this are meaningless as history is being redefined before our eyes.
    Remember that stat a few years ago, that no QB had ever won 5 Super Bowls?

  32. While both Manning and Brady were playing in the league. Manning has 6 1st team All Pros. Brady only had 2. Manning had 5 MVP’s, Brady only had 2. Brady just had better “TEAM” success.

  34. bpurd says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Brady is the GOAT but not the best QB ever. PFM is the best QB I’ve seen.
    What was it that settled it for you? Was it PFM’s 9 one and dones? Or was it his 2-2 SB record?

  35. Quit the AFC East bashing. The only other two teams to go to 3 consecutive Super Bowls were the Dolphins (3) and the Bills (4). Before Belichick, there was the Don.

    Only the Jets truly stink and they are regarded by many journalists as the team that won the most impprtant Super Bowl in history sociologically.

  36. bpurd says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Brady is the GOAT but not the best QB ever. PFM is the best QB I’ve seen.
    What was it that settled it for you? Was it PFM’s 9 one and dones? Or was it his 2-2 SB record?
    It was the 5 MVP’s. Funny you quoted team success.

  37. “He’s also lost more Super Bowls than almost any other QB. Statistics are funny things”

    No what’s hilarious is some people seem to think its better for a player to be at home on the couch watching the big game instead of being in it and losing.

  38. Manning consumed most of the cap space whereas Brady did not allowing the patriots to put ample talent around him. Brady being unselfish in that regard has ultimately paid off in having greater success for a long period of time. That’s why you won’t see the Saints, Packers, Cousins (though far from elite) Chargers, Falcons, Panthers and Seahawks legitimately competing for championships every single year.

