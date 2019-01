Getty Images

The Broncos released receiver Andre Holmes on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.

They claimed Holmes off waivers from the Bills on Dec. 5 after Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles’ in practice.

Holmes played three games for the Broncos, catching one pass for 5 yards. He had 12 catches for 157 yards with Buffalo this season.

Holmes, 30, also has played in Dallas and Oakland in his seven-year career, catching 128 passes for 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns.