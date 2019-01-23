Browns working to extend Greg Robinson’s contract

Getty Images

The Browns opened last season with undrafted free agent Desmond Harrison as their starter at left tackle and he remained in that spot until the team fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley midway through the season.

Harrison’s play wasn’t the reason for the change, but he had not held up well and Cleveland turned to former Rams first-round pick Greg Robinson at that point. Robinson didn’t play particularly well with the Rams or with the Lions in 2017, but he was an improvement on Harrison and the Browns would like to see what he can do in a second season with the team.

General Manager John Dorsey said on Tuesday that the team has “had ongoing conversations with his representatives.”

“I totally expected Greg to play well,” Dorsey said, via Cleveland.com. “He’s a very young man who has incredible athletic gifts. Sometimes you have to be a little patient with guys like that. You have to earn their trust. He did everything he was asked and everything we thought he would since we signed him in late June.”

The Browns are also talking to representatives for wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Rashard Higgins as they find themselves in the unusual position of having a team they’d like to keep together in Cleveland.