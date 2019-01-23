Cadillac Williams to coach running backs at Auburn

Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is returning to his alma mater to serve as running backs coach at the University of Auburn.

The school announced Williams addition to the coaching staff on Wednesday.

Williams was the fifth overall pick of the Buccaneers in the 2005 NFL Draft. Williams played six seasons with the Buccaneers and one year with the St. Louis Rams during his seven-year NFL career. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with Tampa Bay. However, he never reached those totals again as injuries piled up.

Williams was set to serve as running backs coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Williams signed on as a coach for the new professional football league in October. Instead, the chance to go back to Auburn served as a more intriguing option.