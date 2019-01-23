Calais Campbell talking to Jaguars about contract restructure

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell is willing to restructure his contract to create cap space for the team to use in free agency, which could include a pursuit of Nick Foles.

Campbell acknowledged talks have begun with the team about reducing his $14.5 million camp number for 2019.

“I think it’s more with restructuring with an extension,” Campbell said, via John Reid of jacksonville.com. “That’s the only way to do it, and that’s something that was talked about that could possibly happen.”

Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Jaguars in 2017. He has had 25 sacks in the two seasons since.

“At the end of the day, it’s a beautiful game,” Campbell said. “I love it, and I get paid a whole lot of money to do it, which is even better. As far as restructuring and moving money around, yes sure, that’s part of the game.”