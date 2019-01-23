Cole Beasley backtracks on comments about Cowboys’ front office

Getty Images

A day after raising eyebrows in Dallas with his comments about the team’s front office, Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley backtracked.

Beasley suggested on Twitter yesterday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the reason Beasley didn’t get a lot of passes thrown his way last season.

“Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” Beasley said. “I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in two-minute drill where nothing is planned.”

Today, Beasley went back to Twitter and said his comments had been misconstrued.

“Some are misunderstanding my point,” Beasley tweeted. “EVERY team’s gameplan in pro sports is dictated by the front office. Big free agent additions, high draft picks, etc are going to get the most opps. And I’m not mad at that! Lol I just want to help my team win. All good players want the rock.”

Beasley becomes a free agent in March, and it seems likely that he’ll go elsewhere. His “clarification” today may have been an attempt to convince other teams that he’s not a diva wide receiver.