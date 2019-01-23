Daughter’s early arrival caught Senior Bowl prospect off guard

GoLeathernecks.com

Defensive tackle prospect Khalen Saunders was planning to attend Senior Bowl practices Tuesday and Wednesday, and then jetting back to Chicago so he’d be on hand for the birth of his daughter, who was due next week.

But his daughter had different plans.

After saying Tuesday he planned to skip the game itself so he didn’t miss the blessed event, Saunders tweeted out word later in the day that his daughter Kambridge had been born.

The Western Illinois product said his fiancée told him upon his arrival in Mobile that she was beginning to go into labor back in Chicago.

“She calls me and she’s like, ‘I’m feeling light-headed,’ and all of this kind of stuff,” Saunders said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “She’s felt light-headed before; it just comes with being pregnant. Next thing I know, I was on Snapchat and I see her in scrubs in the hospital bed. I FaceTimed her immediately, like, ‘Hold on, you said you were feeling light-headed, you didn’t say this.’ She was in the hospital.

“Her mom’s with her though, and I’m real happy about that — that she has somebody with her, at least, that she’s very close to and that can support her throughout this process while I’m out here.”

Wanting to showcase himself for the draft made him want to come to begin with, since the initial due date was Jan. 31.

“I’m coming from a smaller school and I know that,” Saunders said. “That’s ultimately the reason I made the decision to stay, because I’m not afforded the luxury to just think that I’m gonna go in the draft. I gotta earn everything I get. Being from a small school, this is the perfect opportunity for me. I get to play against the top competition in the nation, play against some of the most talented guys in the world, really. It’s a huge opportunity, man.

“I’m so thankful and blessed to be here. There’s a lot of guys that would want to be in my position right now, and I’d be foolish to go home. Take advantage of what those guys didn’t get to use. I’m gonna stay here. I’m ready to work. ”

Prior to the Senior Bowl, he was probably best known for a viral video of him doing backflips, which at 320 pounds is a pretty big accomplishment. But it was overshadowed by what happened this week.