DeMarcus Lawrence on his contract: I love being a Cowboy

Getty Images

The Cowboys say they “feel more comfortable” about committing to DeMarcus Lawrence long term after the past two seasons. That’s good, because, based on his past two seasons, the Cowboys defensive end feels less comfortable being franchised again.

Lawrence played this season under the franchise tag, which paid him $17.143 million. While not creating a scene over the tag, Lawrence also declared this season that he would not play under a second franchise tag.

Whatever the Cowboys have to do to keep him, they’re not letting Lawrence get away.

“I’m good,” Lawrence said Wednesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “The Cowboys already know what it is. They know where I want to be. I got big goals, not just for me but us as a team and as an organization. I love being a Cowboy.”

Lawrence has played in all 32 games the past two seasons, making 25 sacks, an interception and six forced fumbles. He is back in the Pro Bowl this week after playing his first last season.

Lawrence expects to be in Dallas long term; it’s just a matter of getting a long-term deal done.

“If they don’t want this energy and intensity and this focus every day to get better, then make your move,” Lawrence said. “The ball is in their hands. I feel like I’ve prepared for this moment and showed them I’m here for the long haul.”

Lawrence will have offseason shoulder surgery once the Pro Bowl is over.