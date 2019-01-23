Derek Carr wants to fight the “clowns” on TV who think he’s not a good QB

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has heard plenty of criticism after leading his team to 4-12 and 6-10 records over the last two years, and he’s getting sick of it.

Told that the hosts of First Take had criticized him, Carr wrote on Twitter that anyone listening to that criticism should consider the source.

“It’s because I blocked them both for talking trash about our team. Those 2 clowns don’t know anything about this game. Would love to actually sit and break down film with these two on tv just to show their viewers how incompetent (lacking qualification) they are about our game,” Carr wrote.

Carr then directed a tweet to UFC President Dana White, saying he’d like to step into the Octagon with said “clowns.”

“Hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer,” Carr wrote.

It’s easy to see why Carr doesn’t like the criticism he’s taking, but his comments come across as overly defensive. Carr should be thinking about proving his critics wrong on the football field, not in the Octagon.