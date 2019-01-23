Dolphins to conduct a “second interview” with Brian Flores tonight

Getty Images

The Dolphins can’t hire Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores until after the Super Bowl. But they can get together this week and begin making plans for the early days of his tenure.

Technically, it’s a second interview. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will conduct said second interview of Flores on Tuesday night.

It’s been widely reported that the Dolphins will hire Flores after New England’s season ends. The second interview, permitted by rule during the dead week before Super Bowl week, will become as a practical matter an effort to map out some of the things that will happen when Flores becomes the next coach.

If Flores becomes the next coach. Because, obviously, it’s not done until it’s done. Everyone learned that last year, and in theory either the Dolphins or Flores could choose to not proceed with a signed contract this year.

Especially if the “second interview” ends up going poorly.