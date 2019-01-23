Eric Weddle willing to play elsewhere if things don’t work out with Ravens

Getty Images

Eric Weddle has changed his tune about either playing for Baltimore in 2019 or not playing at all. Although the safety “obviously” wants to return to the Ravens, Weddle admitted Wednesday he is not sure that will happen.

“[I’m] not sure if things are going to get worked out with Baltimore,” Weddle told the team website, via the Baltimore Sun.

Weddle has had “great conversations” with General Manager Eric DeCosta. But with Weddle due to make $6.5 million in base salary in 2019, it seems likely the Ravens would want Weddle to take a pay cut if he returns.

Weddle did not indicate whether the Ravens want him back.

“I want to finish out [my contract],” Weddle, 34, said. “But obviously, decisions have to be made for the future of the team, the organization. They’ve got to do what’s best for them, and I respect that.

“. . .[We’ll] see if there’s something to be worked out. If not, then I’ve had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So if it does happen, we both move on and then . . . we’ll see if I’ll play somewhere else or hang ’em up.”

Weddle made no interceptions last season, but he made his sixth career Pro Bowl. Weddle has earned Pro Bowl honors all three seasons in Baltimore.

“Who knows what the future holds?” he said. “But I live it up each day and whatever is going to happen is going to be meant to happen for myself and my family, and I’m excited for the future, for sure.”