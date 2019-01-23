Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan to retire after 42 years

Getty Images

Joe Horrigan, the executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is set to retire in June after 42 years on the job.

According to Joe Scalzo of the Canton Repository, Horrigan announced his intentions to retire on June 1 during a monthly “Team Huddle” meeting.

“There was no one event or reason,” Horrigan said. “It was just time, you know. That’s the beauty of retiring from someplace you love. I’m not leaving angry. I’m not leaving happy because I’m leaving. I’m just looking at it as, ‘I’ve completed this chapter, I’m pleased with it and it’s time to move to another one.’

“Everyone comes to this point where you have to make this decision. You’re just happy if you can make it on your own.”

Horrigan’s retirement will come 42 years to the day after he began working for the Hall of Fame in 1977.