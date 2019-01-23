Jake Matthews a late Pro Bowl addition, replacing Trent Williams

Getty Images

Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews is headed to his first career Pro Bowl.

Matthews was a late addition to the NFC team, the Falcons announced Wednesday night. He will replace Washington left tackle Trent Williams, who did not practice Wednesday and won’t play because of an injury.

Matthews manned the left tackle spot for a Falcons offense that ranked sixth overall, including fourth in passing.

Matthews’ father, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce, was a 14-time Pro Bowler. His uncle, Clay Jr., was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker. His cousin, Clay III, is a six-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

Matthews, 26, was a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2014.