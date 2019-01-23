Jerry Jones wants another chance to host Super Bowl

Getty Images

Jerry Jones desperately wants another Super Bowl. He may or may not be willing to give up his Hall of Fame jacket to get one.

But he also wants to host another Super Bowl.

The first one at AT&T Stadium did not go well other than it was financially successful. The shear size of the stadium, plus the number of suites, gives it an edge on every other stadium currently available in the league, which is why the Cowboys likely host another Super Bowl sometime in the future.

Will it be in Jones’ lifetime?

The Cowboys owner is 76, and the Super Bowl’s destination is set for the next five years after this one with Miami, Tampa, Los Angeles, Phoenix and New Orleans playing the part of host following Atlanta.

Although the storm of the decade covered DFW in ice and snow for the entire week of the Super Bowl in Arlington eight years ago, the normal average temperature in January is 58 for the high, 35 for the low and one day of snow.

“Weather is not [normally] an issue. That’s a big deal for that big game,” Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “All of that bodes well for us. I think we’re the finest football place in the United States. So, in answering your question, we very much want another Super Bowl.”