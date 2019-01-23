Jerry Jones wonders why Julian Edelman’s muffed punt was overturned

Posted by Charean Williams on January 23, 2019, 3:22 PM EST
AP

With all of the controversies over the weekend, one lost in the wash was the overturn of Julian Edelman‘s muffed punt. No one is talking about it primarily because the Chiefs got the ball back two snaps later anyway with an interception.

“Ball don’t lie,” CBS analyst Tony Romo joked on the broadcast after Daniel Sorensen‘s interception.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones brought up the play when asked about the officiating in Sunday’s games. Jones still doesn’t understand what the NFL’s supervisor of officials, Al Riveron, saw on replay to overturn the fourth-quarter fumble, which the Chiefs recovered at the New England 28.

In other words, even replay sometimes leaves a question.

“The call on the punt, whether he touched it, you can never get it right, because it was called on the field as a touch and then later, you couldn’t see an angle that he definitely touched it,” Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But the rule says you’re supposed to go with the call on the field if you can’t see an angle that he didn’t touch it. I don’t know if you can get everything [right].”

The Cowboys have lost postseason games where questionable calls played a role. In the 2014 playoffs, Dez Bryant‘s fourth-down reception in the fourth quarter was overturned on replay based on the catch rule at the time. And the Cowboys didn’t get an obvious pass interference call on 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders in coverage against Michael Irvin late in the fourth quarter of the 1994 NFC Championship Game.

“At the end of the day, it’s the official’s call and you live with that,” Jones said. “You depend on the integrity of the official, not necessarily his ability to make every call right or wrong. You assume that, and rightfully so, that there are no biases, and he’s just trying to make the right call. That’s part of sport.”

60 responses to “Jerry Jones wonders why Julian Edelman’s muffed punt was overturned

  5. It’s funny how that play kind of faded from the game because so many important plays followed it.

  6. Jerrah you can clearly see he didn’t touch the ball from the front camera and shot from his right side. This coming from a Chiefs fan of nearly 30 years.

  7. There is no way that the video offered incontrovertible evidence that Edelman did not touch the ball. Riveron deserves the ax for that call alone. Ridiculous.

  10. Per Jerry :“ you can’t see an angle that he definitely touched it”, well that’s because he didn’t! Why do you think he never made an attempt to go after the K.C. player? Why, because he knew it didn’t touch him!!
    Then again, Jerry never understood cold weather causes footballs to lose pressure!

  11. It was overturned because there were like 6 different angles, which analyzed as a whole, show that the ball wasn’t touched. In one, it looked like his thumb touched, but in another, it clearly didn’t. In another, it looked like his arm touched, but in another, it clearly didn’t. That was an easy one to overturn as there were a finite number of possible touch points and they were all shown from multiple angles.

  12. The next two weeks will be filled with stories about every call that was ever missed in an NFL game. For the month after Super Bowl 53 the media will be filled with stories about all the calls missed in SB 53.

  13. Jones has it wrong. It’s because between the main 2 angles on the replay you could see he clearly did not touch the ball. So the official had to over turn it. The front angle that looked like it hit his thumbs shown from the side showed it didn’t touch his thumbs. The front angle showed it didn’t hit him anywhere else. Done deal.

  14. I usually think Jerra is certifiable but in this case he is 100% correct. I was watching all the replays and never saw anything definitive to overturn the call on the field. No wonder officials are gun shy to make calls. There is no way replay should have overruled the call on the field on that play according to “the rules” (whatever they are nowadays).

  15. Uhm, because the ball didn’t touch him?

    I thought he muffed the punt at first, but after looking at the replays, it looked pretty clear that the ball didn’t nick him. You have to take into account that the ref had a terrible angle.

    Here’s the deal on the “clear evidence”. The refs know that if they call for a possession change, there will be a red challenge flag. If the refs don’t rule that there was a change of possession, then Reid can’t throw a challenge flag.

  17. Sounds like someone’s trying to deflect from the officials’ horrible performance this weekend by bringing up a call on favor of the one team that can turn eyes away from the controversy. Stop making excuses and fix your officiating, jerrah.

  19. What an idiot. There are three very clear replay angles:

    1. Shows that the ball clearly does not touch his arm/shoulder
    2. Shows that the ball clearly does not touch his left hand
    3. Shows that the ball clearly does not touch his right hand

    Guess what happens when your brain can contain all 3 thoughts at the same time? You put them all together and conclude: He did not touch the ball

  20. I was rooting against the Pats, but I thought you could see he didn’t touch it when you pieced all of the angles together.

    From each side, it looked like it could have touched the opposite thumb, but you could tell from the opposite view that it did not.

  21. Jones is right in that the rule says that, unless there’s compelling evidence to the contrary, the call on the field should stand.

    Video replay did not provide compelling evidence that Edelman had not touched the ball, so the call on the field should have been confirmed and the ball given to the Chiefs on the turnover.

  22. I agree with his position, thought separate angles ruled out Julian Edelman touching the ball conclusively.

    Still – no sense crying over spilled milk.

    NFL – “No Fair League”

  24. That was one of the more tricky replays I can recall. From head on angles, it looked like the ball never touched him. From side angles, even as a Patriots fan I thought he had to have touched it. It was a play that I thought could’ve been ruled as “stands.” Either way, I think after this weekend (and the last two years), Riveron is gone.

  25. Um, what?

    The first replay showed it didn’t touch his left hand or right shoulder, but MAYBE grazed his right thumb. However, the second angle replay showed it clearly hopped over his right hand.

    Pretty sure the ref is allowed to put it together and figure out that Edelman never touched it. Even the ball didn’t change trajectory, so I’m not sure what the argument is about.

  26. Well, since you asked, Jerry, it was overturned because it was the WRONG CALL. Edelman didn’t touch the ball, and there were enough camera angles available to determine that fairly safely. Next question?

  29. They showed it from several angles and by the time they were done I was sure it had not touched him. But in a way it still resulted in a turnover. Edelman knew he had simply gotten dumb lucky and the fact still remained that he had screwed up badly, and it rattled him, which is why his concentration was just enough off to cause the interception right after. The time on the sidelines after that gave him a few minutes to regroup and get his head back in the game, which he certainly did.

  31. I’m sure he was fine with the “no clear recovery” during the opening kickoff against the Eagles.

  37. You answered your own question, Jerry, since every camera angle does in fact show the ball missing his hands and forearm and continuing on its way through the entire bounce without even the slightest change in velocity, angle, or rotation. That’s why the announcing crew and their rules expert correctly predicted it would be overturned. In other words, the system worked. Now let’s get back to debating how coin tosses are unfair if a team we don’t like benefits.

  39. Have another Scotch Jerrah. It was very clear by the different camera angles that the ball was not touched. Romo even pointed out exactly how you could see that it was not touched by piecing together each different viewpoint.

  40. “you couldn’t see an angle that he definitely touched it”

    This review was fascinating. When looking at a single replay, it sure looks like he touched it.

    But if you look at the 3 different angles separately and piece them together, you can determine that it was not touched through process of elimination:

    1. Arm/shoulder – did not touch
    2. Right hand/thumb – did not touch
    3. Left hand/thumb – did not touch

    If they did not have the extra cameras for a Championship game, I think they would have went with the call on the field.

  41. Will S says:

    January 23, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    I agree. Not conclusive, call should have stood
    —————————————————————————-

    Did you see the replays from more than 4 angles??? Can you say with a clear conscience the replays show contact? If there is no contact shown then how is that no conclusive???

    Either it touched him or it didn’t. It shows it didn’t touch him…. that is why it was over turned…

  42. Jerry is right! 31 other teams that call stands as called on the field.
    BS there was NOT enough evidence to overturn the call on the field.

  43. You need definitive not trajectory not any of that, you need definitive per the rule. show me one angle in which you can 100% say he did not touch it. That angle does not exist. I don’t think he touched it, but if we are going by the rule, there is no angle that proves he didn’t.

  44. I am a Chiefs fan. Was pumped when the play happened. After seeing the replays it was pretty clear it was getting overturned. It was close, but he did not touch it.

  45. Deion Sanders had a great take on this, in that the first reaction a returner has when he’s touched by the ball is to flinch and react, trying to chase it down. Edelman didn’t -because it didn’t touch him.

  47. He’s confused because Romo said “well from the left side you can see it didn’t touch his left hand but maybe it touches his right and from the right you can see it doesn’t touch his right hand but maybe it touches the left” Tony confused half the country…

  49. Is he forgetting the picked up flag against Detroit in the playoffs right before his receiver ran into the field to argue a call. That catch is a non issue since they shouldn’t have been in that game anyway

  50. aarons444 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:35 pm
    The only people that think it should have been overturned reside ‘New England’ or on the bandwagon.

    —-

    Actually the only people who disagree with the outcome a Haters blind with jealousy and envy. And I say this as a Dolphins fan.

  51. The fact that a dispute exists in this very comment thread regarding whether Edelman touched the ball supports Jerry’s position.

  52. aarons444 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:35 pm
    The only people that think it should have been overturned reside ‘New England’ or on the bandwagon.

    ——————

    And new York too apparently. And some in Kansas city. And Atlanta. And Pittsburgh. All areas known for their deep love of the Patriots. The honest Pats haters just admit it was the right call and celebrate the interception instead.

  53. bagbolt says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Because Jerry is a moron
    ————
    That moron is the reason all these ow era are now making the money they are, jerry is to the NFL like Tiger is to the PGA, like it or not that’s the truth

  55. One angle you couldn’t tell.

    The other angle you could and he didn’t touch it.

    So you go with the one where you couldn’t tell and leave the call alone? How did this guy get rich again? Amazing.

  58. Personally, I’d have the ref’s bank account checked. There was not definite proof that he did not touch that ball!

    Without professional referee’s who knows what back room deals are done with this part time bankers and lawyers. Full time pro’s would take that problem away…..

  59. It did not look like he touched the ball. That is why it was overturned. Yes, Jerry, you will need to update the score board you keep in your locker room that shows the Patriots having appeared in, and possibly winning, another Super Bowl. That will put you well into second place behind the Patriots. That’s what is driving this comment.

  60. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:47 pm
    No way you overturn that call

    —-
    Except, they did, because millions of non-affected people saw that he didn’t touch it, including the refs, who you might be slightly confused about.

    Nothing more lame than the “ya…the refs are on the payroll” crowd. Juvenile, and makes no sense.

