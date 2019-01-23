Jerry Jones wonders why Julian Edelman’s muffed punt was overturned

AP

With all of the controversies over the weekend, one lost in the wash was the overturn of Julian Edelman‘s muffed punt. No one is talking about it primarily because the Chiefs got the ball back two snaps later anyway with an interception.

“Ball don’t lie,” CBS analyst Tony Romo joked on the broadcast after Daniel Sorensen‘s interception.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones brought up the play when asked about the officiating in Sunday’s games. Jones still doesn’t understand what the NFL’s supervisor of officials, Al Riveron, saw on replay to overturn the fourth-quarter fumble, which the Chiefs recovered at the New England 28.

In other words, even replay sometimes leaves a question.

“The call on the punt, whether he touched it, you can never get it right, because it was called on the field as a touch and then later, you couldn’t see an angle that he definitely touched it,” Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But the rule says you’re supposed to go with the call on the field if you can’t see an angle that he didn’t touch it. I don’t know if you can get everything [right].”

The Cowboys have lost postseason games where questionable calls played a role. In the 2014 playoffs, Dez Bryant‘s fourth-down reception in the fourth quarter was overturned on replay based on the catch rule at the time. And the Cowboys didn’t get an obvious pass interference call on 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders in coverage against Michael Irvin late in the fourth quarter of the 1994 NFC Championship Game.

“At the end of the day, it’s the official’s call and you live with that,” Jones said. “You depend on the integrity of the official, not necessarily his ability to make every call right or wrong. You assume that, and rightfully so, that there are no biases, and he’s just trying to make the right call. That’s part of sport.”