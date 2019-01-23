Jets announce Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Jets made official their hiring of Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Loggains, 38, follows Gase from Miami, the third different team the two have worked for the past five seasons.

Gase was Chicago’s offensive coordinator in 2015 when Loggains was added to John Fox’s staff as quarterbacks coach. Jay Cutler had one of his best seasons, throwing 21 touchdowns and a career-low 11 interceptions while posting career highs with a 64.4 completion percentage and a 92.3 passer rating.

When Gase took over as the Dolphins’ head coach in 2016, Loggains assumed the Bears’ offensive coordinator job. Loggains joined Gase in Miami after Fox was fired following the 2017 season.

Loggains entered the NFL in 2005 as a scouting assistant with Dallas. He moved to Tennessee in 2006 as a coaching administrative assistant. That began an eight-year stay with the Titans as he moved up the ranks, eventually becoming the offensive coordinator in 2012.

In 2014, he moved to Cleveland as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach before landing in Chicago.