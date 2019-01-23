Kyle Williams has no second thoughts on retirement

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Kyle Williams announced his plan to retire before the Bills played their final game of the regular season and their win over the Dolphins turned into a lovefest as the Bills romped while the crowd serenaded Williams with cheers.

Williams was later added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster and he re-confirmed on Wednesday that the exhibition game will be the final one he ever plays. He said the Week 17 scene in Buffalo, which included Williams catching a pass on offense, was the perfect capper.

“No. I make a decision, I’ve got to go with it, especially the way things went down, the way organization treated me, the way the fans showed up to support me, You couldn’t dream about coming back and trying to replicate that. That was such a great day. It’s something I’ll remember forever,” Williams said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

Williams spent 13 seasons with the Bills and this is his seventh Pro Bowl selection.