Larry Fitzgerald will play in 2019

Larry Fitzgerald is coming back.

The Cardinals announced today that Fitzgerald, their longtime star receiver, confirmed to the team that he will play a 16th season this year.

“No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he’ll be back for 2019.”

Fitzgerald, who will turn 36 in August, has 1,303 catches for 16,279 yards and 116 touchdowns in his career. Although there’s been some talk that he could retire, especially given that the Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild, new coach Kliff Kingsbury and team officials have made clear they wanted him back, and now they’re getting what they wanted.