Larry Fitzgerald: Desire to be great burns just as bright today

Getty Images

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made his call about playing in 2019 and the Cardinals announced it on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald will be back for a 16th season and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement that talking to Fitzgerald made it “clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever.” Fitzgerald gave a similar explanation for his decision to return to the team in an Instagram post later in the day.

“A fire burned inside of me my rookie year … a desire, over all else, to be great. To excel on the field. To impact the lives of others off of it. I’m grateful that the fire still burns just as bright today, and that this organization has let me chase that fire for well over a decade. Nothing excites me more than continuing to chase greatness with everyone here on and off the field. Let’s get to work! #YEAR16″

Fitzgerald will be playing for a new coach this year in Kliff Kingsbury and he is the fifth head coach in Arizona since Fitzgerald arrived as a first-round pick in 2003. The previous four have produced five winning seasons and four playoff berths while Fitzgerald’s made good on his goal of being great on and off the field.