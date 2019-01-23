LeSean McCoy: I’ll bounce back, I always do

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy had his least productive NFL season in 2018 and things weren’t much better in other areas.

His ex-girlfriend accused him of helping to orchestrate a home invasion that left her in need of medical attention and he was benched for the start of the team’s Week 16 game, both of which he addressed during an appearance on ESPN Wednesday. McCoy reiterated his lack of involvement with the incident involving his girlfriend, although the case is still open in Georgia and still under investigation by the NFL.

McCoy previously took responsibility for the benching and revealed on Wednesday that it was punishment for being late to the game that morning. McCoy credited head coach Sean McDermott for the way he handled the situation and said he’s confident things will be better in 2019.

“I’ll bounce back, I always do,” McCoy said. “I think the guys in the front office — Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane — will get the right guys. We’ll get together. We’re not far at all.”

McCoy pointed to the loss of three starting offensive linemen and using four starting quarterbacks as being among the issues that hurt the team. His previous forays into personnel commentary haven’t thrilled the Bills, but there’s no argument that better line play and health will be important for the team the next time around.