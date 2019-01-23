Maurkice Pouncey thinks things will get worked out with Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Steelers owner Art Rooney II has twice cast doubt on wide receiver Antonio Brown‘s return to the team for the 2019 season without ever expressly ruling it out.

One of Brown’s offensive teammates is not giving up hope that they’ll be sharing a huddle again next season. Center Maurkice Pouncey said from the Pro Bowl that “a great phone conversation or a sitdown” could lead to a resolution that leaves all parties feeling good about continuing the relationship.

He believes the same thing is true of Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly had a disagreement that led Brown to walk out of a practice and get benched for Week 17.

“The simple fact it’s two Hall of Fame players, there’s a reason it’s being brought up so much,” Pouncey said, via ESPN.com. “Rightfully so. I agree everyone has opinions and everybody can talk about things. But I honestly think, and I’ve been playing football a long time, things will get worked out. They are the best duo in Steeler history. If you don’t want to talk to two Hall of Famers who have played with each other and did so much together, I just don’t understand what team is anymore.”

Rooney said that Brown has not had contact with the team since the end of the season and that would obviously be a necessary step toward any reconciliation.