Mike Vrabel thinks Arthur Smith is best choice for Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

New Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wasn’t a household name, and there’s no evidence he knows Sean McVay.

But Titans coach Mike Vrabel thinks he’s a good fit for what they need, offering something approaching stability for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota is now on his fifth coordinator in as many years, but Smith was at least on staff (tight ends coach) so there’s familiarity there.

“I think it’s what’s best for Marcus, and best for a lot of guys,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “We make decisions that are for the best interest of the Titans, and Marcus is a huge part and so are all of our other players.

“This is the best thing for us, to continue down that path. We’re happy, I’m happy, and I am excited to give Arthur this opportunity and I know the coaches and players are excited as well.”

Replacing new Packers coach Matt LaFleur is a big step for Smith, but Vrabel said he was comfortable with the choice after talking to a small group of options.

“Ultimately it was easy, at the end,” he said. “We try and do our due diligence with everything we do. … We felt like in the end this was the best thing for us, and the right thing.”

If things are largely the same, Mariota can focus his energies on physical recovery this offseason, and not worried about learning a whole new playbook.