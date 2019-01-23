NFL willing to leave roof open for Super Bowl, weather permitting

Getty Images

The NFL is open to leaving the roof open for the Super Bowl.

But as they found out the last time the Super Bowl was in Atlanta, the weather is often unpredictable.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, league officials said they continue to consider the possibility for leaving the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium open, at least for part of the pre-game for Super Bowl LIII, if not the game itself.

“We haven’t made a decision whether we’re going to have it open or not,” NFL senior director of event operations Eric Finkelstein said. “If the weather cooperates and all the other factors line up, we would love to have it open. But we will see. It’s something we are talking about constantly.”

Finkelstein said they simply have to wait to see what the weather looks like. A freak ice storm hit Atlanta in January 2000, paralyzing the city during Super Bowl week. So it’s possible that could happen again, so it’s reasonable to wait to declare.

“I think it’s going to be a week-of-the-game decision,” Finkelstein said. “If the weather is trending a certain way, [the decision] may happen earlier in the week. If it’s trending another way, it may happen that weekend. We’re going to make the determination when we feel confident one way or another.”

Otherwise, the stadium is ready for its turn on the big stage, with team Rams and Patriots logos already painted in the field and the place decorated for the big party.