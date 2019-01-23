P.J. Williams feels he proved to league he can play

Getty Images

Injuries limited Saints cornerback P.J. Williams to two games during his first two NFL seasons, but he’s spent the last two seasons trying to show the team and the rest of the league why he was a third-round pick coming out of Florida State.

Williams believes he did that in 2018. He moved into a role as the team’s top slot cornerback after Patrick Robinson broke his ankle and rallied through some tough early outings to help the team’s pass defense improve sharply as the season went on. Williams wound up with 53 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles on the year.

“It was huge for me, especially it being the last year on my contract,” Williams said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I proved to the league and proved to myself that I can play at a high level in this league.”

Williams said he’d “definitely love to be here,” but also believes that he created a strong market for himself with his play this season. Robinson, Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple are all under contract at cornerback in New Orleans for 2019.