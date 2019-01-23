Panthers bring back defensive end Efe Obada

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to London next season, and they’re taking their English defensive end with them.

The Panthers announced they had re-signed Efe Obada to a new one-year deal. He would have been an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since no one else could negotiate with him.

Obada, who was born in Nigeria but grew up London, was the first player to move from the NFL’s international pathway program to an active roster.

He had two sacks last year, and won NFC defensive player of the week for his performance against the Bengals, when he had a sack, an interception, two hurries, and a pass deflection.

The Panthers will play in their first international game next season, facing Tampa Bay in London.