PFT Live ponders “Seasons in a Sentence”

Getty Images

Wednesday carried with it a new feature on PFT Live, one that we may or may not continue based on whether and to what extent it’s well-received.

Chris Simms, Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat, and yours truly pondered the “Season in a Sentence” for three specific teams, and for three specific players.

Watch it. Critique it. Lest us know whether you want more of it. Or whether you don’t.

Today’s list includes Drew Brees, the Raiders, Kirk Cousins, the Giants, Blake Bortles (did I mention Big Cat was part of this?), and the Steelers.