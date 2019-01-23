Rams have two out of practice; Patriots have no one on their report

Getty Images

The Rams have two players on their injury report. That’s two more than they had last week and two more than the Patriots have.

New England lists no players on its bye week injury report. The Patriots had no players on their report most of last week, too.

They listed defensive end Deatrich Wise as a full participant with an ankle injury a week ago before removing him from the report last Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Rams listed kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) as sitting out practice.

So it appears neither team will have injuries as a concern for the Super Bowl.