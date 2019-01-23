Rams safety: Tom Brady is “definitely beatable”

Getty Images

Given the way they made up the whole notion that nobody thinks they can win, the Patriots will certainly use anything they can for motivation.

So this one should be easy.

Rams safety John Johnson III said on the Rams’ team website that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was “definitely beatable.” Of course, that was in the context of a much longer quote expressing nothing but admiration, but guess which part people will latch onto.

“It’s an honor [to play against Brady], honestly,” Johnson said, via Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston. “He’s an all-time great. He’s been to the Super Bowl, what, nine times? He’s beatable, though. We just can’t go in there with a mindset of “oh, it’s Tom Brady,” like, he’s definitely beatable, so we’re gonna go in there and give him a go.”

The fact that he’s 5-3 in Super Bowls confirms that yes, he is in fact beatable. But now he has more fuel for that fire that no one but him and his teammates see.