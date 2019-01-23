Report: 49ers won’t pick up Earl Mitchell’s option

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is reportedly parting ways with the 49ers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are going to pass on exercising their option on Mitchell’s contract for the 2019 season. Mitchell’s contract calls for him to make a base salary of $2.85 million.

Mitchell started 12 of the 14 games that he played for the 49ers in 2018 and had 28 tackles. He had 33 tackles and a sack in his first year with the Niners and has also played for the Texans and Dolphins over the course of his nine years in the NFL.

Mitchell was in on the sixth-most snaps of any 49ers defensive lineman. The top five are all set to return to the team in 2019.