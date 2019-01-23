Report: Steve Spagnuolo “the favorite” to be KC defensive coordinator

Andy Reid may hire another co-worker from his past to replace the one he just fired.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Giants interim and Rams head coach Steve Spagnuolo has “emerged as the favorite” to become the next defensive coordinator of the Chiefs.

Reid and Spagnuolo worked together with the Eagles in the early 2000s, and have the same agent, which should make the negotiations with himself easy.

Spagnuolo was out of football last year, after finishing up the 2017 season as the Giants interim coach. He was the defensive coordinator there from 2015-17, and has also worked for the Ravens and Saints since his three-year stint with the Rams.

Of course, a day ago, ESPN’s Schefter floated the possibility of ESPN’s Rex Ryan as a possiblity for the job, which they’re currently debating on ESPN, so we’ll see if ESPN can confirm this development.