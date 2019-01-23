Rich McKay on expanding replay: You have to consider unintended consequences

In his comments after the NFC Championship Game, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that he doesn’t want to see other teams find themselves on the wrong side of missed calls and being a member of the NFL Competition Committee puts him in position to address the issue.

One of the solutions bandied about in the last few days has been expanding the use of replay review to cover penalties, although that idea has received pushback from some in the league. That group included another Competition Committee member in Cowboys exec Stephen Jones and the chairman of the committee has shared some thoughts as well.

Falcons president Rich McKay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the “unintended consequences” of making penalties reviewable is that the whole play comes up for review. In his example that would mean a challenge for pass interference would open the door for an offensive holding penalty or other flag to be thrown.

“All of those things need to be talked about,” McKay said. “It doesn’t mean it’s not possible, but it does mean that you need to figure out exactly how you’d implement and not impact the game negatively.”

McKay said the key questions to answer are what’s the standard and what’s going to be reviewed. The coming months will provide more information about how much those questions are being debated and how determined the league is to make any changes to the status quo.

  1. Why can’t it just be a challenge? You got a challenge left, see a bad call, throw the red flag, they review it. What’s the big deal?

  2. Where does it end? Either every play should be automatically reviewed and results of the play can be reversed for anything or don’t review anything.

  3. Make one of the team’s three challenges eligible as an all encompassing “elite” challenge. The “elite” challenge can be used for any play and all other existing rules regarding the red flags remains, except that in OT & the last 2 minutes the “elite” challenge would still be available.

    Teams would have to conserve time outs and the “elite” challenge, so doing this would not slow game down.

    Just a thought.

  4. Good to hear – last thing we need is more game stoppages and reviews and rule changes over one incident. The game, as all sports, will always have a human element. There was a recent report that 97% of penalties are called correctly in NFL games. Cant get much better than that.

  5. How hard is it to make Interference and only interference reviewable? If it’s not blatantly obvious simply don’t overturn it.

    Coaches rarely use their two challenges in a game as it is so no need to add any. If a coach is out of challenges or timeouts to change a call then tough nuggies.

  6. “Unintended Consequences” aka inability to fix the game.

    This isn’t that hard guys/ladies. Keep replay rules the same, except allow the coaches to challenge penalties or non-calls, even in the last 2min. There would not be booth reviews for penalties and coaches are still limited to a max of 3 challenges per game.

    It will probably reduce the number of challenges as you’ll have coaches saving them for end of game, where a game can be decided on a garbage call/non-call. And if they don’t have a challenge or TO, then coach needs to manage them better.

  7. The NFL has NEVER been able to confine themselves to only overruling clear mistakes. They have ALWAYS strayed into replacing one iffy call with an equally iffy review call. My fear is that for every obvious mistake they’d fix there would be 10 other bad overrules that would cause their own controversies. (Think a good non-call where contact was incidental but upon review it turns into a 50-yard penalty that decides the game.)

  8. You also have to consider RUINING the hopes and dreams of 53 players MILLIONS of fans. Grow up Mr. McKay and see to it that egregious bad referring in critical moments of games is a thing of the past. FOREVER.

  10. Because blown calls in the 1st qtr. never get the attention of a blown call in the last couple minutes of a game, why not make the last 5 minutes of a game a “booth review” period of time. They can review at their behest any play they feel needs a closer look. Coaches are not asking for reviews, but like Sunday’s play, the booth surely would have overruled that no-call on the field. Outside of 5 minutes, a team should have time to overcome a bad call.

