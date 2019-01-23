Rich McKay on expanding replay: You have to consider unintended consequences

Getty Images

In his comments after the NFC Championship Game, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that he doesn’t want to see other teams find themselves on the wrong side of missed calls and being a member of the NFL Competition Committee puts him in position to address the issue.

One of the solutions bandied about in the last few days has been expanding the use of replay review to cover penalties, although that idea has received pushback from some in the league. That group included another Competition Committee member in Cowboys exec Stephen Jones and the chairman of the committee has shared some thoughts as well.

Falcons president Rich McKay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the “unintended consequences” of making penalties reviewable is that the whole play comes up for review. In his example that would mean a challenge for pass interference would open the door for an offensive holding penalty or other flag to be thrown.

“All of those things need to be talked about,” McKay said. “It doesn’t mean it’s not possible, but it does mean that you need to figure out exactly how you’d implement and not impact the game negatively.”

McKay said the key questions to answer are what’s the standard and what’s going to be reviewed. The coming months will provide more information about how much those questions are being debated and how determined the league is to make any changes to the status quo.