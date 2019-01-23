Robert Kraft butters up the officials: I love the refs

Getty Images

With the Patriots playing in the Super Bowl, owner Robert Kraft wasn’t about to wade into the middle of the officiating controversy that surrounded the NFC Championship Game.

“We have one game left, so I love the refs,” Kraft joked on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, via the Boston Globe.

Kraft was quizzed about officials’ role in the Rams’ victory over the Saints.

The NFL admitted to Saints coach Sean Payton that officials erred when they failed to throw a flag on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, who hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived. The missed call, which allowed the Rams plenty of time to tie the game and send it to overtime, has led to calls for expanded replay.

Competition Committee members’ recent comments, though, make it sound as if their discussions on the subject won’t lead to action.

Kraft tiptoed the line.

“We have human error sometimes, but we have to move on,” Kraft said. “It’s unfortunate. We have to be diligent about trying to get it corrected.”

Kraft gives officials high marks overall, though they had a rough day at the office on the second-biggest Sunday of the season.

“They have a tough job,” Kraft said.