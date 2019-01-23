Robert Kraft: Tom Brady was “laser focused” in Kansas City

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had little to say about the NFL investigating the green light that appeared on quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft was more willing to discuss it during a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

When asked about the prospect of a fan bringing a laser pointer into a game to use in an attempt to distract players, Kraft said that “part of the security check has to be sure those kinds of things don’t happen.” He also got in a good quip when it came to pointing out that Brady didn’t play like he was distracted.

“I just hear the word ‘laser’ and I think of Tommy and his eyes,” Kraft said. “And that last drive, we had three third-down-and-10s, and he was laser focused. So, whatever it was, I think it was a positive influence.”

The Rams will be next up to try to stop Brady and the Patriots. Lasers are unlikely to be part of their approach.