Rooney says Steelers are actively negotiating a new deal with Big Ben

The Steelers are at work on getting a contract extension done with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“We’ve already started talking to him and his representative about extending that contract,” owner Art Rooney II said. “I think Ben has some good years left. I’d still say he’s close to being in the prime of his career.”

Roethlisberger has one year left on his current contract, and a cap hit of $23.2 million in 2019. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team work out a deal with Roethlisberger that allows him to get a big signing bonus now, but lowers his cap hit in 2019. That could be especially important if the Steelers want to sign a wide receiver, which they may need to do if they trade wide receiver Antonio Brown, as Rooney has indicated they’re likely to do.

Although Roethlisberger has talked at times about retiring soon, Rooney said he doesn’t see why the 36-year-old Roethlisberger can’t play well beyond this season.

“Now that we’re seeing quarterbacks around the league that are playing into their 40s,” Rooney said, “I’m not sure there’s any reason that Ben can’t play for several more years. We’re looking forward to that.”

If the Steelers are going to work out a new deal with Roethlisberger, it would make sense to do it before his $5 million roster bonus comes due in March. So a new contract could easily be agreed upon before the start of the league year, and the Steelers could have Roethlisberger locked up, likely for the rest of his career.