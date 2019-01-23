Rooney sounds more open to an Antonio Brown return

January 23, 2019
Steelers owner Art Rooney II has previously said it is “hard to envision” wide receiver Antonio Brown playing for the team this year, but he may be softening that stance.

Asked today by a Steelers fan about Brown returning to the team in 2019, Rooney didn’t rule it out, instead indicating it would depend on whether Brown could convince the team there wouldn’t be a repeat of the antics that got Brown benched for the final game of 2018.

“There are a lot of factors we have to take into account on it,” Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’d have to sit down with Antonio and understand where he is and make sure he understands where we are. There is some work to do before we figure that out.”

That doesn’t sound like Rooney is eager to keep Brown, but it also doesn’t sound like he has ruled out a return, either. Rooney at least seems to be opening the door for the possibility that Brown could remain in Pittsburgh — especially if the Steelers don’t get any good trade offers.

9 responses to "Rooney sounds more open to an Antonio Brown return"

  1. They need to meet with Roethlisberger first and tell him not to dump on his teammates on the radio. That’s not a leader. That team rots at its very core because of Roethlisberger. Management also bungled the Leveon Bell situation. They should have let him work out a deal with the Jets and gotten a #1 pick in return and just plainly move on. I’m a Patriots fan and there is a very good argument that the Steelers have more talent than the Patriots. I will never buy that they are a better team or organization. They’re not. Instead of blaming Brown, look deeper.

  6. Terrific. Keep Brown and Tomlin. Might as well forget about the playoffs for as long as those two clowns are there.

  7. H’es coming back as he should. AB is human, he made a mistake at the end of the season by not showing up. You don’t let the best receiver in football go for that.

  8. Go ahead and keep him Smart Rooney…continue to show us why this isn’t the perennial Superbowl contending Steelers we used to know…!!!

  9. Brown hasn’t followed through with his promised interview, instead offering praise for Steeler fans. With the Steelers saying they were willing to take a cap hit to let him go and both the Lions and Bucs saying they weren’t interested, it sounds as though AB may finally be waking up to the fact that he’s been his own worst enemy. I don’t want the showboating troublemaker who’s been throwing tantrums, posting locker-room videos, or engaging in other disruptive behavior. But if he can rein in his worst instincts and be the guy who works out harder than anyone else–yeah, I’m willing to give that guy another chance. And while I don’t think Roethlisberger is responsible for Brown’s behavior, it wouldn’t be a bad idea if he restricted his thoughts about players to the locker room.

