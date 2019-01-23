Saints’ P.J. Williams arrested for drunk driving again

Getty Images

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early this morning in New Orleans on a driving while intoxicated charge, another in a growing list of driving offenses for Williams.

Williams booked for drunk driving and careless driving at about 1:10 a.m. and bonded out of custody three hours later, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

In 2014 Williams, then a starting cornerback at Florida State, drove his car into the path of an oncoming vehicle, totaling both cars, and fled the scene. He was driving with a suspended license at the time but was given only two traffic tickets by the Tallahassee Police, rather than a more serious criminal charge, leading to accusations that the local police were favoring football stars. In 2015 Williams, then a draft prospect, was arrested for driving under the influence in Tallahassee. Local authorities later dropped that charge, even though Williams admitted he “had a few drinks.”

The 25-year-old Williams was the Saints’ third-round draft pick in 2015 and has just completed his rookie contract, meaning he is set to become a free agent in March.

Williams started seven games in the regular season and both playoff games.