Sean McVay points out missed facemasking on Jared Goff

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2019, 5:45 AM EST
Rams coach Sean McVay knows his team benefited from a missed call in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but he pointed out that his team was hurt by a missed call as well.

McVay noted that on the drive preceding the controversial missed pass interference call, Rams quarterback Jared Goff had his facemask grabbed. If that penalty had been called, the Rams would have had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and would have had four chances to gain one yard and take a 24-20 lead. Instead it was third down, and the Rams settled for a field goal.

“When you slow it down, clearly you can see some of the things that took place. If you want to do that on every single play, though, there’s a lot of instances. You want to slow some things down with a facemask on Goff, some different things,” McVay said. “What we try to do a good job of understanding is that it is an imperfect game.”

Problems with NFL officiating go well beyond one call. Week after week, coaches of all 32 teams complain about calls that didn’t go their way. But the one call that went against the Saints has taken on a much higher profile — higher even than the one that went against the Rams minutes earlier — and might be the missed call that finally makes the NFL take significant actions to improve officiating.

13 responses to “Sean McVay points out missed facemasking on Jared Goff

  1. C’mon McVay…

    They could have ripped off his helmet, and given him an over
    the shoulder body-slam, that the refs missed, and it still would
    not have been as egregious as the “no call” heard round the world.

  2. What about Fowler hitting Brees in the head on interception in OT? Did you bring that one up coach???

  3. Did he also point out the missed roughing the passer call on Brees? Did he also point out that the Saints TE Hill went out with a concussion due to a helmet to helmet hit? He also has refused to acknowledge the missed call. It will come full circle against the Pats…lol

    Regardless of what happened prior in that game it came down to a big blown call!

  7. I watched the replay of this and there was barely even a finger on the mask and it didn’t prevent Goff from making any natural movement with his head or body. Good no call.

    Irrelevant to bring up. Saints got hosed.

  8. After a couple of horrible calls and missed calls loaded the dice heavily against Pats in their Giants SBs, Belichick didn’t criticise but just recommended that all plays (not just calls) be challengeable – so you can challenge a missed call (such as a facemask or DPI). You’d still have limited challenges so will have to be careful not to waste them on a speculative one. Some calls are still interpretive (eg. the Eagles bobbled-catch TD in the last SB) but the Philly Special TD used an illegal formation and Belichick would have successfully challenged it.

  9. The fact that a billion dollar league doesn’t have full time employees enforcing its rules is ridiculous. They should be in shape, not double the age of the players and watching film and attending practice during the week.

    Also, can’t we put Romo in the control room and anticipate penalties? Enough already.

  12. McVay needs to go through that game with a fine tooth comb. He AND his coaches. Take a week and make sure you take care of yesterday because tomorrow will take care of itself. I for one look forward to his Report.

  13. Rams out gained New Orleans 363-165 in yards and outscored them 26-10 after the 1st quarter.

    Saints got off to a quick start but didn’t finish the game strong. And that’s how a no call pass interference could prove to be so significant.

