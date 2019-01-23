Some teams may not be willing to accept the status quo

On one hand, Saints coach Sean Payton could look at the horrendous non-call from the NFC Championship game, accept the fact that bad calls happen, and hope/assume that the next time a bad call happens his team will benefit from it. (A surprisingly high number of coaches and General Managers react to bad calls and questionable rules precisely this way.) On the other hand, Payton could use the moment that saw his team robbed of a Super Bowl berth as the catalyst for the kind of change that will keep all teams from losing key games, or any games, for reasons other than the actions or inactions of players and coaches.

Based on his comments from the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to the Rams (and Monday’s statement from Saints owner Gayle Benson), chances are that Payton will use his position as a member of the league’s Competition Committee to push aggressively for something more than the status quo.

And he should. The league seems to be way too willing to shrug and say “sh-t happens” in the wake of one of the worst big-game, big-moment calls in years. While the voices mobilized to date may be willing to keep things the way they are, Payton (and hopefully others) should use this occasion to demand that the league strive for more. That the league strive for better.

Perfection never will be obtained. But that never should be an excuse for missing an opportunity to improve.

One of the most commonly used football cliches goes something like this: If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. The NFL should always try to get better. And that shouldn’t simply be a phrase that gets rattled off in meetings and fired off in internal emails in order to create the impression that complacency hasn’t taken hold at 345 Park Avenue. It should be something that the NFL demands, from the Commissioner to his executive Vice Presidents to everyone reporting to them and all the way down the organizational chart.

Technologies that could improve the manner in which the sport is officiated currently run rampant. But fear of the unknown and/or basic notions of unreasonable frugality leave the NFL acting like the grandparents who refused for years to figure out how to keep the microwave and the VCR from flashing “12:00” repeatedly. Even worse, the NFL often behaves in the modern age like the great-grandparents who refuse to even remove these newfangled doohickeys from the box they arrived in.

It works for now, especially with the league emboldened by enhanced TV ratings. It won’t work for long, because the younger generations eventually will go from thinking that the use of, for example, two sticks and a 10-yard chain to determine first downs and a red hankie weighted down by a handful of sand to trigger a coach’s challenge is quaint to viewing it as lame to dismissing it as flat-out pathetic. The challenge for the league will be to make meaningful changes aimed at improving the way games are officiated in light of all available technologies long before that ever happens.

And the time to start doing that is right now.

  1. Listen for the Goff facemask people, you’re right the call was missed. But guess what, the refs missed another obvious PI on Roby-Coleman on 3rd down on the drive before the Goff facemask that would have extended the drive for the Saints. He was guilty for 2 obvious PIs in the 4th quarter, not just one! So there was still an unfair imbalance in missed called against the Saints.

  3. Let’s not overlook the obvious here.

    NFL Media has everyone looking in multiple directions and is spinning your brains in a blender.

    Belichick addressed this very Problem (with a simple Fix) at the annual Team Owners meeting as well as to the Competition Committee.

    CLEAR, FAIR & OBVIOUS = Head Coaches have a Red Challenge Flag for Logical, Fair and Integrity Worthy support of the Rules.

    Give them the opportunity to use that Flag, such as this, and according to NFL Rules, the CORRECT Call is made and the HIGHEST appropriation of Fairness & Integrity is displayed for all the World to see on National TV.

    Goodel’s narcistic tendencies opposes such Power in the hands of HCs because it would diminish his Self-Important Rule over the NFL.

  4. There were more than 60mins of football played, dozens of plays were run, calls were missed throughout the game, this one just happened to occur late in the 4th quarter and the Saints would have still had to successfully execute a few more plays, not fumble the snap, not fumble the hold, not hit the upright, etc. Stop whining, Saints. You werent “robbed” of anything.

  6. There’s no guarantee that even if the Saints get 3 new downs that they successfully run out the clock and kick a FG to win, although its very likely scenario. However there is no technology that will overturn that horrible INT that the HOF QB threw in OT. The game was essentially lost on that throw.

  7. Nothing will happen, despite that looking more like a mugging than a football play. But the league will happily spend $5 million and several years of our lives investigating whether or not the Colts fairly lost a game 45-7. Ladies and Gentlemen, the Goodell Era.

  8. Bad calls happen, but they seem to be happening at a higher rate even in this era of replay. Change the replay rules to allow teams to challenge nearly anything with the same number of challenges as today. The Saints were hosed and the Pats benefited from bad calls Sunday which tainted both games.

  9. The missed call on PI is one of like 5,000 bad calls throughout the season. Just a very untimely one. Missed/Bad calls happen every single game. Should we replay every game that has a bad call in it? Get real. The Saints had a chance to win and Brees through a pick. Quit your crying. I would be far more angry as a Raiders fan with the Tuck Rule and as a Cowboys fan with the bogus Dez Catch. Join the club Saints fans. More and more people will be joining in the upcoming years.

  10. Good starting point is the in game comm systems that routinely fail to work. Radio is a hundred year old technology. We use it regularly across our entire society. Why can’t we get comm systems (they’re not that complex for a football game) that work reliably?

    Once that albatross is resolved we can move on to other more esoteric issues. The obvious fact is that no one who matters cares.

  11. Numerous threads. Not many (if any at all) argue against the fact there is room for improvement. Get past defending your team win or loss and that fact still remains.

    Mike is 100% correct on one thing. AS long as fans tolerate it via TV ratings nothing will change. Despite universal (or close to it) agreement something needs to be done.

  12. This isn’t super complicated — allow teams to use one of their three challenges to review penalties. A bad penalty call can have a bigger outcome on a game than a turnover. It is a disservice to the players (and to the fans) to have a hard-fought 60 minute game determined by a bad call. We have the technology to get it right so let’s do it.

  13. Just think about this. Do you remember football before Goodell?
    Well look at it now. A total disgrace. Until he’s gone I wont be watching anyway.
    Can you believe you have tickets for a one o’clock game and this jerk with a whim changes it to 8:30 at night.

  14. “the catalyst for the kind of change that will keep all teams from losing key games, or any games, for reasons other than the actions or inactions of players”

    ————–

    As you yourself say later in this post, perfection can’t be obtained. No change will assure the above.

    Not an argument to change nothing. But if you go into expecting to fix everything, it’ll just make you saltier next year. Not all calls are as clear as the missed Saints one.

    And with review we already get a messed up phenomenon where officials try to weight their call to the side that can get reviewed thinking “this way if I’m wrong it will get fixed”. Then it ends up inconclusive on video and the bad hedging call stands.

    There is even a not insignificant risk that in trying to fix this with the ideas that have been floated, they will actually just make things worse.

    To make things better for sure would require a sea change that would involve breaking the officials union, hiring far more video officials, further leveraging technology, relying less on broadcast partners for video angles, and proactively having video analysts assist with the calls. The game is a big enough business to do that, but they are miles from even suggesting it.

    Where this would ideally go is a place where officials are mainly maintaining order on the field, but at play stoppages penalties, spots, catch/no catch etc are actually ruled by off field personnel to start with.

  17. There’s a massive difference between a “bad call” and a “game changing call”.

    Not every bad/missed call is a “game changing call”.

    More-importantly, incompetence should never be shrugged off at any point in any venue of our lives and when it is not difficult to restrict (if not improved upon) than it ought to be.

    Yet there are people in the world that whither away from controversy, tough decisions, and adversity and when they are prideful they will think long and hard on how to best-spin their impotence to present themselves as wise for doing so.

    This Super Bowl is already stained but more importantly the NFL has consistently, under the direction of Roger Goodell, failed to protect the integrity of America’s greatest sport.

    To those who don’t get it, or worse, understand me yet still don’t care, you WILL care when the games are so rigged and so corrupted that none of it matters anymore.

  19. Its karma Sean. Ever since you were gifted the 2009 Championship game with bad calls and Bounty Gate. Last year was the Minni Miracle then this year. I love it.

    Listen for the Goff facemask people, you’re right the call was missed. But guess what, the refs missed another obvious PI on Roby-Coleman on 3rd down on the drive before the Goff facemask that would have extended the drive for the Saints. He was guilty for 2 obvious PIs in the 4th quarter, not just one! So there was still an unfair imbalance in missed called against the Saints.
    ———————————————————–
    ok, sure, now let’s review the tape on how many times the Saints interior line held Aaaron Donald…how many penalties did the Saints get in this game after the week before?…we could go on and on. The call was blown, the Saints had their chance in overtime.

  21. The Saints were robbed. It’s true that Sean Payton’s clock management was non existent after that non call-but had the refs correctly called a pass interference penalty, the Saints would have been on the verge of winning that game. A guaranteed win? No. A probable win? More likely.

    I give the Rams credit for winning in overtime after losing the coin toss, but it shouldn’t have gotten that far.

    It will be fascinating to watch the double talk coming from his holiness Pope Roger during his state of the league press conference.

  22. Quit complaining about calls that were or were not made during the entire game. Ref’s cant always see everything. They do miss stuff we get to see because of instant multiple TV angles that they do not get. I get it and can live with that. But to not call something blatant when they are looking right at it is an entirely different thing. Especially when it can affect the outcome of a game. There is an unwritten rule in hockey of no penalty calls in the last two minutes of a game and it is really evident in the Stanley Cup Finals. But it is not the total rule as sometimes those calls are made. The NFL needs to look at themselves and how they approach penalties outcomes of games. And then how they hold officials accountable. Gooddell is not going to change unless the rest of the league forces him to do so. In this case, maybe a coach like Payton quitting sends a message that they’ve had enough. As much as I hate to say it, LeVeon Bell is doing that and look at the effect it had on the team and league. It maybe won’t change anything but it made the same kind of statement. Payton lobbying on the competition committee won’t do it as the league is involved and if they don’t like it, enough owners and others won’t change it.

    Maybe it’s time to get rid of refs altogether and have all calls made by the booth in real time. Ref on field only throws the flag when told and marches off the penalty yards and does the ejections.

  23. I am ok opening it up and allowing penalties being reviewed. Let the teams have their three regular challenges as well as one penalty challenge. It’s getting to the point that the “well, it balances out in the end” just doesn’t cut it anymore.

  24. The refs swallowed their whistles in the second half. Period. Lots of missed calls on both sides. I think the coaches know it too. They let ’em play. Right or wrong, if you watch this game again, you’ll see it.

  26. Why should there be major changes based on ONE blown call?
    That was an outlier.

    It was a really bad call, possibly the worst call.
    That still doesn’t change that it is an outlier.

    That is fact. And also why I see zero chance of “some teams” forcing any change. Goodell should have been gone YEARS ago. He’s screwed up every disciplinary matter he’s dealt with. The rules are a total mess. He’s a PR nightmare. But he still has a job. They’ve hitched their horse to him for reasons not at all clear and that simply isn’t going to change, at least not over this. (They’ve made a ton of money with him in charge but a box of rocks could have been commissioner and they’d still have made a ton of money. The guy who got lucky and found a Monet painting in his attic isn’t usually viewed as an all-time great businessman but that is essentially what Goodell has done. When a business is red hot it succeeds DESPITE the leadership. But the NFL owners don’t see it that way.)

  28. I have a question on the interception in OT. Drew arm was hit as he released the football and the ball was not tipped. If the arm is hit and ball not tipped can the defense still hit the WR? I know if the ball is tipped that all Pass interference are waived off at that time.

