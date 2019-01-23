The Saints have had rough back-to-back ends to the season; who else has been through that?

Getty Images

The Saints had a heartbreaking end to each of their last two postseason runs. Which spawned an idea for a PFT Live draft.

Which other teams have had devastating ends to their seasons in consecutive years?

Big Cat a/k/a Dan Katz, Chris Simms, and yours truly selected three rounds each of teams that have been through rough conclusions to playoff runs in back-to-back years. So come wallow in their misery and refresh your own memory about some of the very good teams that met very bad endings in two straight seasons.

