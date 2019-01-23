Three days later, no public statement from NFL about Rams-Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
In the immediate aftermath of the NFC Championship game, the NFL privately apologized to the Saints — and intended to publicly acknowledge the blown no-call of pass interference that robbed the Saints of a first and goal with roughly 1:49 to play. Three days later, it hasn’t happened.

And, by all appearances, it’s not going to happen. At least not this week.

Private contrition has yet to become a public confession, with the league content to implicitly concede error by discussing whether changes to the replay system can or will be made in order to avoid future similar outcomes. Per a league source, the evolution of the league’s position has gone from a willingness to admit error to a more nuanced effort (presumably to avoid suggesting that the Rams are an illegitimate Super Bowl participants) to disclose that the officials missed not only the pass interference penalty but also the facemask foul committed against Rams quarterback Jared Goff, in an effort to create the not-so-subtle impression that two wrongs made a right.

That strategy disappeared as quickly as it emerged, with the league opting instead to focus not on the mistakes but on the potential solutions, even if the league would then pivot to explaining why the potential solutions won’t work.

The league’s effort to avoid admitting effort may not work indefinitely. Although Falcons CEO Rich McKay, chairman of the Competition Committee, apparently didn’t face during a recent mini-media tour a direct, yes-or-no question as to whether the call was blown, the Commissioner will meet the media next week, and hopefully someone in attendance will ask in a narrow, specific, closed-ended way whether he will admit that a flag should have been thrown for pass interference. Then, hopefully, someone in attendance will ask in a broad, general, open-ended way what the league will do to keep this from happening to another team in the future.

For now, the same kind of siege mentality that emerged in the aftermath of the Ray Rice case has taken root in the league office, with efforts to deflect and evade and hope that the fire will burn out before it does any real damage. Maybe it will work. Maybe it won’t. By the end of next week, an answer will be obvious.

41 responses to “Three days later, no public statement from NFL about Rams-Saints

  2. Don’t hold your breath. The NFL doesn’t make statements about things it can’t spin in its favor.

  5. At this point does it really matter, we all know it was a monumental mistake and lets face it Rogers track record is not exactly transparent!

  6. It won’t work unless the media cooperate. If Goodell is asked 20 different questions about this during his presser because the media won’t back off eventually he’ll get backed into a corner, or simply run away from the presser declaring it over. The latter would make the situation worse I believe so its up to you guys.

    Go get him !

  7. I just hope New Orleans media make Roger squirm and sweat with tough questions about this at Rog’s pre-super bowl press conference.

  12. Three days? It’s been 3-4 years and we are still waiting for a statement on the investigation into the Colts failure to disclose Andrew Luck’s broken ribs and lacerated kidney.

  13. I don’t know what a public statement accomplishes. Everyone knows they blew the call and a public statement won’t make the Saints or their fans feel any better

  17. If you are counting penalties that weren’t called throw another one on the pile for Robey. The reality is some penalties are different than others. Like say lining up off sides. Did that effect the play at all other than negating the play. There are holding calls that are not even near where the play went. Then there are phantom ruffing the passer calls. But a penalty with 1:40 left in the game with the ball in the red zone in a tie game where the player that committed the foul was barley in the play and the only thing he could do to is commit a penalty to prevent a successful play is a completely different type of penalty.

  18. Would like to thank the NFL. First for changing sport to entertainment, and now basically letting the world know that like wrestling everything is scripted. I guess with big Jim coming back to football it was only time. Please watch the games not as a fan but as and outsider. Both championships games were full with bad officiating, which is not their fault it is what the NFL wants. Thank you again many eyes were opened this weekend.

  20. Day 30. Still no response from the NFL.
    Can we drop this already? How do people still not understand there was multiple penalties missed! Not just one! And everyone single one would have changed the game

  21. That’s nothing. I’ve waited nine years for a statement about the lousy pass interference call against Ben Leber in OT in New Orleans.

  23. It is just classic – the CFL, probably worth 30 million dollars with all the teams combined has figured out a way to deal with PI calls and missed calls. The NFL worth billions is dealing with this huge black eye because it hasn’t figured out what to do. Perhaps one phone call north of the border and asking for a bit of advice is the best move.

    Blown calls are part of the game for 31 teams. The Patriots seem have some sort if immunity.
    Did you watch KC commit defensive PI throughout the game with no flags?
    Did you see the blatant offensive pass interference in which the Patriot defender was pancaked by a Chief WR 6 yards from the line of scrimmage?
    I guess these don’t fit your narrative?

  25. The Saints are shocked — shocked — that they lost. How is that possible? It HAS TO Be somebody else’s fault. Not their fault! Somebody else’s fault. The refs! The refs threw that interception! The refs somehow kept Michael Thomas to 4 catches for 36 yards. The refs stomped their running game! It was the refs, the refs, the refs!

    Umm, that ship has long sailed, and it doesn't have to be "suggested". Having an illegitimage Super Bowl participant stings, but it is what it is.

  28. What would a public statement do? Nothing expect likely provoke more outrage over a missed call, that you can go through every game from the last 60 year and find a bad miss call to complain about. Move on already!

  29. I’ve never been much of a conspiracy theorist, but I’m surprised no one has suggested the league wanted the Rams to win. The league wanted to bring back a team to Los Angeles and it only helps them if the team succeeds.

  30. While the NFL is not as scripted as pro wrestling, Perhaps the NFL has indulges now and then in intentional manipulation and has officials “nudge” things one way or another in an attempt to produce desired outcomes and storylines.

    Giving Head Coaches the ability to use any challenge they have to challenge that either

    1) a penalty should have been called that was not
    2) a penalty that was called was wrong and should be voided

    Giving teams the ability to use challenges that they have left for the 2 scenarios above would not add any addl time to the game as they are only using challenges that they have left and would help give fans a sense that there is a check and balance mechanism to counteract any “nudging” by officials for the “preferred storyline outcome”

  31. Never seen anything like this after watching football for 45 years. The commissioner is asked to overturn the outcome of a game because of a non-call. Not a bad call, but a non-call. As some people pointed out, offensive holding can be called on every single play. If so, then there are dozens of non-calls per game that can be used as a reason to overturn the outcome of a game.

  33. Goodell clearly at fault and he knows it. Thats why he is keeping his mouth shut and its why there is a gag order on the officials involved. This is the biggest sports story in America since the Chicago Black Sox world series in 1919.
    The video shows two California officials with perfect views of an extremely obvious interference call that would have effectively ended the game. These men are well trained. No call was ‘missed’. To suggest it was a mistake is an insult to one’s intelligence.
    The video speaks for itself and it cannot be erased by Roger’s silence.

  34. This whole thing has NFL stink to it and I’m a Rams fan. No one likes going to a SB with this cloud over it. There was no guarantee the Saints would have won had the correct call be made. Now there will always be this “Rams shouldn’t have be there anyway” stigma win or lose.

  35. NFL is a disgrace and the super bowl is invalid. At least viewership will be in steep decline over last year. Watch.

  36. What exactly is this statement supposed to say? What could possibly be said that’s going to make people feel better, or get over this? This is not the first time a game has been impacted by a bad call or non-call. It’s part of the game, get over it and move on

  37. I’ve never seen a more blatant pass interference not called. And with a Super Bowl berth hanging in the balance. And with the official staring right at it. They knew it was a penalty the question is why didn’t he throw the flag? Was it a make-up for an earlier non-call? Was it pressure from the LA fans petition to remove them? Did the decision come from higher up?

  38. Dvdman…you’re right and I feel bad for the Rams because of it. The wrong team is advancing and any true fan of the game knows it. If the right call were made, Drew takes a knee 3 times, Rams burn their final timeout and Lutz kicks a game winning winning 20 yard field goal. If he misses, it goes to overtime except without the horrible stench of what actually happened.

  39. I’d like to see any other fan of any other team react any different if it happened to their team in a game to decide the super bowl…it’s incomprehensible.

  40. Get a letter like everyone else that got hosed. Funny how Saints fans are still crying but ten years ago it was, get over it. I’ll fell sorry for them when they can admit that they were helped getting to the super bowl in 2009 by blown calls and other things. Some how I think think that’s not going to happen.

    Bludat2
    Two years in a row.

