U.S. Congressman wants Roger Goodell to testify before an antitrust subcommittee

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2019, 9:08 PM EST
Commissioner Roger Goodell probably shouldn’t worry about a lawsuit filed in New Orleans over the blown call at the end of the NFC Championship. Goodell probably should worry (at least a little bit) about another potential scenario for sworn testimony, sparked by a U.S. Representative from New Orleans.

“What the entire nation witnessed during this past weekend’s NFC Championship game was an upset as a result of an unfair penalty, and I join Saints players, coaches, and fans far and wide over this disappointment,” Congressman Cedric Richmond (D-La.) said in a statement. “The Saints should be on their way to Atlanta to play in the Super Bowl. Instead, they are left with the memory of officials who failed to create an equal playing field and deprived them of that opportunity. Officials should not have the ability to determine the fate of a team who rightfully earned their place in NFL championship history.”

It’s one thing to express a concern, it’s another to specify action that can be taken in response to the concern. Richmond did.

“I have since spoken with colleagues on the Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee about inviting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to answer some important questions about the unfair call against the Saints,” Richmond said, “a call that he has the jurisdiction to overturn. I stand with Saints owner Gayle Benson on the urgency and significance of having this issue addressed so that it does not happen again. The Saints got the short end of the stick, and I am proud to witness the strength of the franchise and the unswerving support of Who Dat Nation. I look forward to conveying these views to Mr. Goodell soon.”

While it would be easy to dismiss the statement as pandering to those who elected Richmond into office, it would be unwise to assume that every effort to compel Goodell to answer tough questions about how the NFL officiates games will automatically fail. As legalized gambling begins to proliferate, the NFL should be concerned that any given controversy could be the controversy that prompts Congress to conclude that the NFL isn’t capable of taking care of its own business — and that Congress should do it for the NFL.

More specifically, the league should fear the possible creation of a federal agency that would oversee the NFL, and possibly other pro sports. That’s the last thing the league would want, since it would remove from the league the exclusive authority to determine the league’s business, subject to the authority of no one.

39 responses to “U.S. Congressman wants Roger Goodell to testify before an antitrust subcommittee

  2. I thought there were some whiner teams in the league
    But my God nothing compares to N.O. Saints, they had every chance to
    over come it, including winning the toss in OT.
    You are just not good enough.

  4. We have enough problems in this divided country without Congress spending time contemplating legislative action against the NFL, because a certain congressman and his constituents are cheesed off over the outcome of an NFL game. How about getting to work on issues that affect our country instead?!

  5. Someone needs to remind these nitwits that the prerequisite for playing in the Super Bowl, is, you know, actually winning the game.

    At last check, “we could’ve won” or “we should’ve won” or “we would’ve won” doesn’t count.

  6. You gotta be kidding me. The Saints are acting like this is the first blown call in NFL history. Sure it did cost you a chance for the Bowl but if they call the facemask on the Saints down at the other end on the previous series that would have given the Rams first and goal and could have been a different story again. Get over it. Gayle Benson , now this guy. That’s embarrassing Saints fan.

  7. Rome is burning, and our illustrious leaders are worried about a football game.

    I hope they ask about the bogus PI calls the Saints received that were instrumental in them winning against the Steelers. Maybe we can start the playoffs over, the Steelers would be in with that win. Just being facetious on that part but not the original statement.

    I guess re-election bids are starting early in Louisiana.

  9. This is getting out of control. It’s enough already. The call was bad, but they got shut down in the second half. The should have never thrown the ball. They received the ball first in overtime. SP spent the rest of the game crying about the call instead of coaching. SM kept coaching and they won fair and square.

  10. The congressman should be more worried about the government shut down than this. There was multiple missed calls in the game. The Saints has a chance to win it and they lost.

  11. This was the first time in modern NFL history where a penalty–not calling it–actually affected the outcome of a game…and it’s no coincidence that something like this happened the first year Sports Betting became legal country wide…

  12. With the government being shut down for 33 days (and counting), I can’t think of a more pressing issue that this congressman should be dealing with. When you have American people working 40 hours a week and not getting paid, we need more politicians like this…ones that will put their time and effort into investigating important events, like an NFL game. As an American, this makes me proud.

  13. More specifically, the league should fear the possible creation of a federal agency that would oversee the NFL, and possibly other pro sports.
    —————————————

    Government control over a private business is called Communism.

  14. What a bunch of goons. To take a blown call before a congressional sub committee because of fairness is poor stewardship of American tax revenue. The NFL is a privately owned entertainment business. There is no guarantee of fairness or equity in relation to the results of the game. Moreso there is no guarantee that getting that call right would have led to the Saints winning. Fumbles, botched snaps, missed field goals all could have happened independently of the call. This Congressman needs to lose his congressional seat on grounds of abuse of state and federal funds. What a disgrace.

  15. It’s funny how this particular incident has provoked so much angst as opposed to the numerous other times NFL refs either suddenly go blind or throw a ticky tacky flag to kill the momentum of a small market team playing one of the league’s chosen ones. The league got their Boston vs LA Super Bowl using its usual tactics.

  16. Wow. It’s over already. They are not going to go back in time and change the result of the game. Sean Payton is on the competition committee so I am sure it will be talked about. But to think Roger is going to stop what he is doing and go answer questions in NO is just not going to happen.

  18. And here we go! The very pinnacle of the NFL I’d invalid…I guarantee you there will be a steep decline in viewership of this year’s super bowl. It will be then that the NFL will realize the damage that’s been done.

    The NFL is a disgrace.

  20. This is a joke right? Terrible call but there are a ton of calls in a game that could make a difference. Also, lets not forget Sean Payton should have run the ball…Oh and the Saints had the ball in OT to win the game. Like jesus, terrible calls happen all the time, I bet the congressman wasnt even watching the game, he just wants his name out there.

  23. The perception of incompetent officiating is bad.

    The perception of biased officiating is potentially league-changing.

    Has Riveron or anyone else explained the lack of a call from two refs standing right next to the play?

  25. Stop. This is embarrassing, folks. It’s only a GAME

    Unfortunately, it’s a whole lot more than that now with states legalizing sports betting and fantasy betting. It’s all about the $$$$$$$$$$$$$$, plain and simple.

  26. Doesn’t congress have bigger issues to deal with????
    You know like getting the government running again???
    Idiots

  27. “All the NFL has to do is come clean and admit the game is staged and rigged! It’s entertainment like the WWE but masquerading as a competitive sport. Man up and suffer the consequences!”

  28. Where was the congressman, and all the media for that matter, in the hours and days after the refs allowed Eagles an illegal formation in their “Philly Special” Super Bowl TD? Too busy cheering.

  29. akira1971 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 9:32 pm
    Stop. This is embarrassing, folks. It’s only a GAME.

    —————————————————

    Game? Yeah. A $9B game. Any buyer of any product that gets said product as far short of what they pay for as this result was, would be terribly angry about this. They would call customer service and demand a replacement or a refund, at the very least. I am not a Saints fan, I am not a Rams fan. I couldn’t care less about either team. However, I am a fan that knows exactly how I would feel if this were my team. This is beyond a blown call. It sure looked like this was fixed… that there, that’s criminal.

  30. The blown call on a field goal in the giants-49ers game several years ago was much more impactful. How can they say the saints should be going not the rams? The saint still had possession to win plus another possession to win, but they didn’t.

  32. Your team wasn’t the first to lose because of a blown call and they won’t be the last. It happens, deal with it

  33. Atlantic City returned bets because they didn’t trust, in good faith, the validity of the outcome of the game.

    Talk about precedent. It’s bad people…only reason you don’t think it is, is because it wasn’t your team that got robbed.

  35. From top to bottom these reactions are over the top crazy.

    It appears a lot of folks lost way more money on this game than they had in their savings accounts. It’s the only thing that makes sense.

    Hurting fans? Really? Try pulling for Minny the past 45 years.
    NO got their ring and it did not come without some pretty senseless and highly questionable tactics. Ask Brett.

  37. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    January 23, 2019 at 9:23 pm
    This was the first time in modern NFL history where a penalty–not calling it–actually affected the outcome of a game…and it’s no coincidence that something like this happened the first year Sports Betting became legal country wide…
    ————–
    Sorry, but Eli “in the grasp” was the most egregious non-call in the the history of any sport at any time… EVER!!!!

  38. Congressman Richmond should get Sean Payton at that hearing. Maybe he can get answers as to why he repeatedly took out Drew Brees in the red zone so that Taysom Hill could play QB. Or ask him why he threw on 1st down (incomplete) allowing the clock to stop when the Rams only had 2 timeouts late in the game. And several other terrible coaching decisions that were the real culprit as to why the lost that game.

