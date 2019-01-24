49ers hope to re-sign Robbie Gould

Getty Images

The 49ers hope to re-sign kicker Robbie Gould, but just in case, they are scouting draft-eligible kickers.

General Manager John Lynch and special teams coach Richard Hightower watched LSU kicker Cole Tracy kick a 58-yarder to end Senior Bowl practice Wednesday.

“You want to get to know these guys for maybe four or five years down the road,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Gould, 36, is scheduled to become a free agent in March, and the 49ers want to keep him.

He went 33-of-34 on field goal attempts and 27-of-29 on PATs in his third year with the team.

“We’re hopeful to work things out with Robbie,” Lynch said. “He’s kicked unbelievably for us. He’s been incredibly clutch for us. And we’d like to reward him for us. . . .We’re talking.”