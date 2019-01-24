49ers promote Martin Mayhew

Getty Images

The 49ers have promoted Martin Mayhew to vice president of player personnel, General Manager John Lynch said Thursday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Mayhew spent the past two seasons with the title of senior personnel executive.

He joins Adam Peters with the title of vice president of player personnel but with different responsibilities.

Mayhew spent 15 years in the Lions’ front office, including parts of eight seasons as G.M.

Lynch and Mayhew played in the Buccaneers’ secondary from 1993-96.