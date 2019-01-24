Austin Seferian-Jenkins tweets his goodbye from Jaguars

Getty Images

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins tweeted his goodbye to the Jaguars on Thursday, indicating the team has declined his option.

That means Seferian-Jenkins will hit the open market.

The Jaguars had a $500,000 team option for 2019. It is not a surprise.

Seferian-Jenkins played only five games for Jacksonville in 2018, making 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

“Appreciate the time Jax! It wasn’t what we wanted! But I’m happy y’all supported me and my teammates! Next chapter,” Seferian-Jenkins wrote.

He spent only one season in Jacksonville.