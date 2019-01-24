Bengals personnel exec: “We’re very comfortable with” Andy Dalton

Getty Images

The Bengals are in a bit of a state of limbo, as they wait to be able to hire their head coach after the Super Bowl.

But whenever Zac Taylor takes over, there’s reason to believe he’s not going to be in a rush to replace their quarterback.

Via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the evaluation of Andy Dalton was still a positive one.

“We’re very comfortable with Andy,” Tobin said. “We think he’s got a number of years left. We feel like we can win with him. But with any position group, we don’t just throw away the whole draft board at a group just because we’re satisfied with who we have. We’ll evaluate them and look at them and see if there’s an opportunity to add a guy at every position.”

That’s far from a commitment to Dalton beyond the two years left on his contract, as this seems like a decent time for a team with a new young offensive guru on the way in the door.

But he’s good enough, and affordable enough ($16 million this year), to serve as a bridge to the future for a team. The Bengals have the 11th overall pick in the first round, but there’s no need for them to make a definitive declaration about the future until Taylor shows up to put his imprint on the place.