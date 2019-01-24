Bengals say Senior Bowl isn’t “dramatically different” without coach in place

Getty Images

The Bengals parted ways with Marvin Lewis after 16 years, but they don’t have a new head coach in place yet.

They are set to hire Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor after the Super Bowl and still have other staffing moves to make once they are officially able to move forward with their new coach. That leaves them shorthanded at this week’s Senior Bowl compared to other teams, but director of player personnel Duke Tobin doesn’t believe that’s going to be a problem.

“I don’t know that it will be dramatically different,” Tobin said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Most of the stuff is on tape. We go back and look at the tape, that’s where we get most of our opinion from. You get to see them live, you get to talk to them a little bit and our scouts will handle that just as they always do. We’ll have a contingent of some coaches down here, but really the opportunity to see them, talk to them in person and the tape work will be the most important thing. There’ll be time to catch up this year.”

Special teams coach Darrin Simmons is one of the assistants still on staff and he said the entire group wants “things to be sparked” after three straight losing seasons. Finding a few players who can help the team this week would be a good start to that effort.