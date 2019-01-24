Buccaneers lower ticket prices for season pass holders

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have seen fewer and fewer people in the stands for their games at Raymond James Stadium and there’s little doubt that the team’s long playoff drought has something to do with that.

They hope that hiring Bruce Arians as head coach and making other moves will push the team in the right direction, but they are also making other moves that could spur more people to come out to games while they see if that works out. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team sent renewal offers to season pass holders with 2019 ticket prices that are lower than they were last year.

Prices have dropped for all seats in the upper deck of the stadium and for 11 percent of the seats in the lower bowl. The rest of the prices will remain flat.

“We recognize and appreciate the passion and loyalty of our season pass members who have supported the Buccaneers throughout the years,’’ Bucs COO Brian Ford said to pass holders. “For the second year in a row, there will be no price increase for our season pass members ensuring that we remain one of the most affordably priced tickets in the NFL. We look forward continuing to provide the best in class customer service and overall game experience that our season pass members have come to expect.”

The Buccaneers saw their attendance drop for the third straight year and hit the lowest level since 2010 during the 2018 season.